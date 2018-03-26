College sues alum over 'Make Illinois Great Again' shirts

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Iowa State University will pay nearly $1 million in damages and attorney’s fees from its losing effort to stop a pro-marijuana student group from selling T-shirts with their club name.

Now the University of Illinois is foolishly rushing into a lawsuit on the same dubious grounds: trademark infringement.

It claims that an alumnus selling orange-and-black T-shirts with the phrase “Make Illinois Great Again” and a drawing of Chief Illiniwek (below) – the politically incorrect mascot it dumped 11 years ago – is trampling on the taxpayer-funded institution’s intellectual property.