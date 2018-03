(Denver Post) Colorado has granted electricity users in the state a new right — the ability to store energy without discrimination in rates or excessive barriers in connecting to the grid.

“This is declared to be a right and that is an important statement,” said Rebecca Cantwell, executive director of COSEIA, a trade group that represents the solar energy industry in the state.

Battery prices have dropped enough that more households and businesses can afford them to capture the surplus electricity they generate from renewable sources.