Colorado school district switching to 4-day school week

(ABC News) Beginning in the next school year, students in a Colorado district may only be attending class four days a week instead of five.

School District 27J has formally submitted its application for the new calendar to the Colorado Department of Education. The district hopes to hear a reply in June, said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

“They have not turned down any other school district that has had applied,” Rudnick told ABC News today, adding that there are 98 other districts in Colorado who have adopted the four-day school week. “We are pretty confident that it’s going to go through.”

For the district, a three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases, Rudnick said. The new schedule will be designed to give teachers and staff time to better prepare their lessons, she added.