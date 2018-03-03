WEAPONS OF CHOICE

Condoleezza Rice: My father used guns to fight KKK

Schools 'The View' audience with amazing story about 2nd Amendment rights

(Daily Caller) Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice explained on “The View” Thursday that she supports the Second Amendment because her father used guns to protect her neighborhood from the KKK.

Rice explained that she grew up in Birmingham, Alabama during the civil rights movement and that her family could not count on protection from the police.

“So when White Knight Riders would come through our neighborhood, my father and his friends would take their guns and they’d go to the head of the neighborhood, it’s a little cul-de-sac and they would fire in the air, if anybody came through,” Rice argued.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.