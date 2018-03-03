Condoleezza Rice: My father used guns to fight KKK

(Daily Caller) Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice explained on “The View” Thursday that she supports the Second Amendment because her father used guns to protect her neighborhood from the KKK.

Rice explained that she grew up in Birmingham, Alabama during the civil rights movement and that her family could not count on protection from the police.

“So when White Knight Riders would come through our neighborhood, my father and his friends would take their guns and they’d go to the head of the neighborhood, it’s a little cul-de-sac and they would fire in the air, if anybody came through,” Rice argued.