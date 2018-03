(CNBC) U.S. consumer sentiment rose more the anticipated in the preliminary March reading, reaching a level not seen since 2004.

The University of Michigan’s mid-month report on consumer attitudes rose to 102 in March, its highest level since 2004. Reuters economists expected the reading to only reach 99.3 from the previous month’s reading of 99.9.

Consumers appeared to be focused on positive economic news—especially noting a favorable economic outlook and confidence regarding personal finances.