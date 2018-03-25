Dad who gave baby girl 28 rib fractures wanted son instead

(Sacramento Bee) In February, a mother rushed her 3-month-old baby girl to a hospital in Ohio.

Doctors there found the infant had 28 fractured ribs in different stages of healing — suggesting the injuries were suffered at different times — and serious brain injuries, according to WLWT. They determined the injuries did not stem from an accident, as they were first told.

Instead, police allege that the girl’s father, 33-year-old Jason Bittner, abused the baby in February at his home in Mason, Ohio. Fox 19 reports that a prosecutor has a theory for why Bittner, a well-known chiropractor in the area, allegedly assaulted his daughter.