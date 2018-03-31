Dazzling documentary reveals 'Global Jesus Revolution'!

Many people believe present-day world events, particularly throughout the Middle East, are falling into clear alignment with the words of the biblical prophets concerning the last days.

If this is true, then just as important as knowing about the end times is knowing what the followers of Jesus should be doing about it! What are the primary issues that believers must focus on in light of all that is now unfolding throughout the nations?

A powerful and inspired exploration of these and other vital questions is found in Joel Richardson’s acclaimed documentary film, “The Global Jesus Revolution: Israel, Islam, and the Gospel at the End of the Age,” and today only, WND readers can get their own copy for only $4.95 – a huge $15 discount off the regular $19.95 price!

Richardson, a New York Times bestselling author and teacher, is the director of the previous documentary “End Times Eyewitness,” and presents this powerful new film, “The Global Jesus Revolution,” to show how today’s world events are indeed fulfilling and aligning with biblical prophecy – and what it all means to us.

In “The Global Jesus Revolution,” Richardson looks out across the Middle East and across the earth. He explores and examines the exponential rise of protests, riots and full-blown political revolutions. Richardson says, “I am thoroughly convinced that if the Church is to fulfill its primary mandate in these days, then so also do we need a revolution within the Church.”

Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Harbinger,” says: “In the world there are all kinds of revolutions throughout history: French revolution, American revolution. Communist revolutions, Islamic revolutions. Of course they never really bring the answer because the (real) issue is sin.”

“The Global Jesus Revolution” reveals that the only proper response to the political revolutions, social upheaval, civil wars and outright chaos unfolding throughout the nations is a much greater spiritual revolution among the disciples of Jesus. Cahn explains: “You look at the beginning. You have twelve believers and ultimately they change the world. They change, they affect politics, and culture, and world history itself. But it happens through an upper room. It happens through prayer. It happens through the presence of God and it happens through people seeking God.”

Find out from these leaders how “The Global Jesus Revolution” is being manifested across the globe:

Jonathan Cahn, Messianic rabbi and bestselling author of “The Harbinger,” emphasizes the importance of the Prayer Movement.

Daniel Lim, Indonesian deacon, explains the prayer towers his church erected to bless the enemy that persecutes them.

Chris Mitchell, CBN Middle East bureau chief talks about the 24-7 houses of prayer around the world that are the “rudder of history.”

Jesse Digges, missionary to Uganda, describes how the early Church was birthed in continual prayer, and after Pentecost the prayer meeting kept right on going.

Egyptian pastor Dr. Sameh Maurice extols the Christian movement in Egypt and its draw of tens of thousands.

Iranian pastor Ali details the Spirit’s movement inside Iran with all-night prayer and fasting.

This film is a blueprint, a manifesto for that revolution – a phenomenon called “The Global Jesus Revolution.”

