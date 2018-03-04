Defending against a hacked refrigerator

Your computer has protection against hacking, as is your laptop. So is your iPad and your smart phone.

So you're secure?

Not unless you’re also protected against unwanted incursions into the software running your webcam, your TV, your refrigerator, or doorbell, or anything else that can connect to the Web.

That word comes from INTERPOL, which recently ran a security challenge event that tested whether even the experts could spot something gone wrong, and defend against it.

“All devices which can connect to the Internet – collectively called the ‘Internet of Things’ or IoT – are potentially at risk of a cyberattack,” the organization warned. “Everyday personal items like video cameras, refrigerators and televisions can be used by cybercriminals for malicious means.”

Such threats have increased just in the last few years, based on reports from private cybersecurity experts.

“An example was the Mirai botnet, which in 2016 infected tens of thousands of devices, mostly Internet routers, with weak password security. These were then used in coordinated distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against websites worldwide including a university and several media sites,” the organization reported.

It’s now a “sign of their status” for criminals to be known to be able to access many devices.

The latest edition of the INTERPOL Digital Security Challenge tackled this threat, with 43 cybercrime investigators and digital forensics experts from several dozen countries investigating a simulated cyberattack on a bank launched through an IoT device.

