(Daily Caller) Democratic National Committee vice chair Keith Ellison said in a recent interview that he believes there should be a “maximum wage” in the United States.

An interviewer asked Ellison about a “joke” he made about a maximum wage, but Ellison insisted that he was being serious about the idea.

A maximum wage would presumably be achieved by taxing any earnings over a certain amount at 100 percent.

“No, no, no, I didn’t make a joke about maximum wage, I made a statement about maximum wage,” the Minnesota congressman said.