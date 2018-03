(BLOOMBERG) — The media is focused on the Democrats’ bright prospects for winning control of the House this November. But the gains they expect to make in governor’s races may be more important to the party’s long-term future.

Of 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs this year, 26 are held by Republicans. The Democrats’ top targets are Ohio, Florida and Michigan, where they have been out of power for years. If they succeed, the party stands to gain strength on three critically important fronts: