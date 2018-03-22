Deputy at Parkland school suspended for sleeping on duty

(USA Today) A deputy tasked with patrolling the Florida high school that was targeted by a mass killer last month was suspended Monday after falling asleep in his patrol car, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Moises Carotti will remain off the job without pay until the department finishes an internal investigation. His suspension is the latest embarrassment for the department, which has been the target of criticism since the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.

The incident also came as police arrested three students Tuesday in separate incidents. Two students were charged after being accused of bringing knives to the school. Another was arrested after sending “threatening” photos on social media of a gun and bullets, the department said.