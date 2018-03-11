Deputy has ex-wife arrested over Facebook post

(CNN) Petty Facebook drama can be uncomfortable and a little tacky but generally speaking, no one’s really worried about going to jail over it.

That is, until Anne King and a friend found themselves behind bars for a few hours in 2015 after bad-mouthing King’s ex-husband, a sheriff’s deputy in Washington County, Georgia, on Facebook. Now King is suing her ex and his colleague for violating her constitutional rights.

A short Facebook tiff results in jail time

The whole thing began in January 2015, when Anne King posted a short Facebook status expressing frustration that her ex, Corey King, refused to drop off some medication for their children on his way to work.