(THE HILL) — Lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Tuesday said Democrats are “fueling the speculation” around President Trump possibly firing special counsel Robert Mueller, adding that “there never should have been an appointment of special counsel.”

“That would create a real problem on the Republican side of the aisle. I don’t think he’ll fire him or should fire him,” he added.

“America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith pressed Dershowitz on Trump’s weekend tweets.