Dershowitz warns political differences turning into crime

Longtime civil-liberties lawyer and commentator on all things legal Alan Dershowitz says that Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation should end.

If it continues, he warned, it could lead to the practice of turning political differences into crime.

“I think the investigation should end and I think the Congress should appoint a special non-partisan commission,” said Dershowitz in an interview with the CBS TV affiliate in Dallas-Forth Worth.

Political reporter Jack Fink asked him about Mueller’s investigation, which originally was supposed to look into claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. It has produced no evidence of that, but by the subjects Mueller’s interviewing and the questions he’s asking, it appears he’s gone far afield from his original assignment.

Dershowitz noted that other Western democracies “don’t appoint a special counsel and tell them to ‘Get that guy.'”

“That’s what they did in the Soviet Union. Lavrentiy Beria, the head of the KGB said to Stalin, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime!’ That’s what special counsel does.”

He pointed out the U.S. has the Bill of Rights, but he doesn’t like the direction the Mueller investigation is going

“The issue of criminalization [of political differences] has not been subject to rational discourse,” Dershowitz told the interviewer.

“Democrats hate when they politicize and criminalize political differences against Democrats … when they did it with Bill Clinton. Republicans hate when they do it against their people … President Trump. But each one supports it when they’re against their enemies and partisanship prevails over principle. It’s very hard to have a reasonable discussion.”

While the criminalization of political differences now may affect only a president, he warned: “Tomorrow it can affect you and me. If you give the prosecutor the ability to stretch the criminal law to fit a target, it’s very dangerous.”

If the government’s appointed prosecutors don’t find a crime, they usually say so. Not so with special counsels.

“When you appoint a special counsel, you give them targets and you say, ‘You better get that guy or the people around him … and we’re going to give you tens of millions of dollars. And if you come up empty handed you’re a failure.'”

Special counsels always want to “get” their targets, he said.

“They’re going to find crimes, or they’re going to manufacture crimes or they’re going to stretch the criminal law to fit the ‘crimes’ because they’re not going to come away empty handed,” he said.

The claims about Trump-Russian collusion apparently stemmed from a political hit piece assembled by an outside company on the payroll of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race. The unsubstantiated allegations were used by federal agents as evidence before a secret court system to spy on the Trump campaign.

It’s one of the reasons Trump repeatedly has described the controversy as “fake news,” warning people are losing faith in the justice system.

WND reported in January when Dershowitz said the left in America are borrowing tactics from the old Soviet Union to attack Trump.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Dershowitz said the charge that Trump is mentally unstable and should be removed from office is similar to what communist leaders during the Cold War did to political dissidents he represented.

“There’s only one thing worse than trying to criminalize political differences, and that’s trying to psychiatrize them,” said Dershowitz, the Washington Examiner reported.

The charge of mental incompetence is a major theme of a book by journalist Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” that drew attention when it was released in early January.