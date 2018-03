(National Review) Dick’s Sporting Goods has suffered a surprisingly steep downturn in sales since promising to sell fewer guns, but the problem isn’t the gun sales, Fortune says.

Stock tumbled to the lowest in four months after the sports store banned assault-style weapons from its Field & Stream stores and raised the minimum age for a customer to buy a firearm from 18 to 21.

However, the store has also suffered problems with overstocking and high discounts, as well as increased competition from places like Nike and Amazon.