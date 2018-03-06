Doctors hunting for way to slow down time

The U.S. government is hunting for a way to slow down time, reveals a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The focus is on the “golden hour,” the window of time in which to treat a military-service member after a serious injury or wound.

Past that time, the chances of survival diminish quickly.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency says the time from injury to first medical treatment “is usually the single most significant factor in determining the outcome between saving a life or not.”

In many cases, in fact, that “golden hour” may be much less than 60 minutes.

Faster transportation of the injured and quicker application of treatments help.

But now the agency is “going after time itself.”

Its newly created Biostasis program “will attempt to directly address the need for additional time in continuously operating biological systems faced with catastrophic, life-threatening events.”

“The program will leverage molecular biology to develop new ways of controlling the speed at which living systems operate, and thus extend the window of time following a damaging event before a system collapses. Essentially, the concept aims to slow life to save life.”

