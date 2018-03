Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A counterfeiter drives to a small town, enters a store, and hands the rube behind the counter an $18 bill.

“Mind making change?” he asks.

“Sure,” says the clerk. “Ya want two nines or three sixes?”