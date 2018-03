(CNBC) — The Dow Jones industrial average fell Wednesday as Boeing shares pulled back on worries the U.S. could engage China in a trade war.

The 30-stock index lost 244 points after opening up more than 100 points. Boeing dropped 2.5 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline. The Dow fell as much as 338 points earlier in the session.

Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods. Investors feared China could target the aerospace giant in retaliation.