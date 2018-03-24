Driver ID'd, name withheld in California Air Force base attack

(CBS News) A car loaded with propane tanks ran through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in northern California on Wednesday night. Military personnel ran up to the burning car that exploded in flame after breaching the security gates.

In video posted on an Air Force forum on Facebook, firefighters are seen attempting to put out the flames.

Law enforcement sources say the car carried propane tanks and the driver deliberately ignited the fire. He died inside the car, which drove off the road into a ditch. There are no reports of shots fired during the incident. The driver has been identified by law enforcement but not been named.