(Dutch News) The Netherlands does not have to give asylum to people from Afghanistan because the country is safe enough to go back to, the highest Dutch administrative court said on Wednesday.

The Council of State was ruling on an appeal brought by an Afghan man whose request for asylum had been rejected.

‘The general security situation in Afghanistan is worrying and has worsened in some provinces,’ the court said in its ruling. Nevertheless, that does not mean someone without links to groups involved in the conflict would not be able to return, the court said.