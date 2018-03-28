Easter reality check: The gods that tempt us

This is the week that Christians prepare themselves to commemorate Christ’s death and resurrection. By far, it is the most important event on the Christian calendar. Without Christ’s sacrifice, there would be no forgiveness of sin. Without His resurrection, there would be no hope of eternal life.

Mere ritual and religious observance are useless. It is important that we fully understand and remember the price that was paid for us and why. It is also a time for a serious reality check.

The Bible says, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” It also says, “If a man says he is without sin, the truth is not in him.” Even an atheist would have to agree with that last statement. Why? God created us in His image. Each of us has a built-in moral compass. To make it perfectly clear, God laid out His rules for life when He gave the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai. The Bible also says, “Without the shedding of blood there can be no forgiveness of sin.”

God knew that it was impossible for us to keep the law. Therefore, His plan for our redemption was laid out in Isaiah 53.

God loves us so much that God incarnate, Jesus, became the perfect sacrifice and paid the price for our sins once and for all. He traded his earthly life, suffered and died a horrible death so that we would no longer be separated from a holy God and can live with Him for all eternity.

The Bible says, “If you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart, God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Salvation is a free gift “so that no one should boast.” But is that really all there is to it?

Can you really believe that Jesus paid that price for your sins and make him Lord of your life if you go on sinning? Ah, there is the rub! If we truly make Christ Lord of our life, then we must be willing to change our will, our human desires, for his.

That is why so many are unwilling to examine the Bible and its truths for themselves. If you are still in that category, then I would encourage you to examine:

Matthew 11:30: “My yoke is easy, my burden is light.”

Psalm 37:4: “Delight in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.”

Psalm 3:6: “In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make straight your path.”

The truth is that if we are willing to exchange our will for His, God changes our desires. We were not put here by random chance, mere accidents of nature. Each of us was created in the very image of God, blessed with specific talents and abilities to achieve His will for us. Most of us fall far short, but when we accept Him, our loving God picks us up when we fall and puts us back on track again.

The children of Israel saw God do mighty things to lead them out of slavery and into the Promised Land. However, even after all that, they had trouble keeping even the first commandment: “Have no other Gods before me.”

Today, the gods that tempt us are not images carved in stone or wood. They are the world’s values: money, power, entertainment, greed and lust. The first three are not necessarily bad, but they are when they’re used for the wrong reasons.

Entertainment, for example, can be a healthy means of relaxation. However, when the thirst for entertainment keeps us from doing the things that are really important or takes our mind off what we know to be honorable, good and right, then it becomes harmful.

