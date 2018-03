(WSB) — DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – More than 17 months after two children lost their lives on Libby Lane in gang-related gunfire, Clayton County police have charged a DeKalb County elementary school teacher with their killing.

Michael De’Sean White, 26, has been charged with four counts of murder, Clayton County police Maj. Tina Daniel confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne.