(DAILY MAIL) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter who is 42 years his junior, MailOnline can reveal.

The extraordinary revelation could provide the truth behind the bitter family feud that has engulfed one of the world’s richest families.

Errol, 72, was branded ‘evil’ and ‘a terrible human being’ by the Tesla Motors chief, who said his father had done ‘almost every evil thing you can possibly think of’.