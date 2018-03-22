'Europe will be Muslim,' says Turkish leader

Is Europe as a continent with a majority of Christians gone?

One Muslim says so.

“There is no remedy for it. Europe will be Muslim. We will be effective there, Allah willing. I am sure of that,” said Alparslan Kavaklıoğlu, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey.

He’s also the head of the Turkish parliament’s Security and Intelligence Commission.

He recently said: “The fortune and wealth of the world is moving from the West to the East. Europe is going through a time that is out of the ordinary. Its population is declining and aging. It has a very old population. So, people coming from outside get the jobs there. But Europe has this problem. All of the newcomers are Muslim. From Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Those who come from these places are Muslim. It is now at such a level that the most popular name in Brussels, Belgium is Mohammed. The second most popular name is Melih [Malih] and the third one is Ayşe [Aisha].”

Kavaklıoğlu’s comments were reported by Usay Bulut, a Turkish journalist now working in Washington, in a commentary at the Gatestone Institute.

The Turkish lawmaker is not the country’s first to stress the importance of population growth, the commentary explained.

“In 2009, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was prime minister at the time, called on the public to have at least three children per family. The greater our numbers, he said, ‘the stronger we will be.’ Since then, Erdoğan has been trying to encourage Turkish nationals to multiply. In 2013, he reiterated his plea: ‘We need a young and dynamic population. … Right now, the West is in trouble. But we do not want to put Turkey in the same trouble. I am calling on my country through mothers: Do not take this sensitivity of ours lightly. We need to make this widespread, in waves. We need to make this happen. The [value] of this cannot be measured with money or any other physical wealth.'”

He elaborated: “The places where you work and live are your homelands and new countries now. Lay a tight claim to those places. Open more businesses and enroll your children in better schools. Live with your families in better neighborhoods. Drive the best cars. Live in the most beautiful houses. Make five children – not just three. For you are the future of Europe.”

The commentary explained Turkey, which has moved in recent years far from its secularist roots, already is radicalizing the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” which is recognized only by Turkey.

Regarding Europe, Turkey is promoting a democraphic jihad, the report said.

The effort has been accompanied by the construction of many mosques across the continent.

The Pew Forum noted the Muslim population in Europe rose from 19.5 million, or 3.8 percent, in 2010, to 25.8 million, or 4.9 percent, in 2016.

Kavaklıoğlu claimed Europe’s fate will be sealed within 20 years.

He said the greatest obstacle to the successful Islamization of the U.S. is President Trump and his alliance with Israel.

