BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Every speaker is white, so college cancels conference

Nearly 30 female speakers deemed not 'diverse' enough

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — St. Catherine University recently canceled a one-day conference designed to equip and empower women for leadership roles due to the fact that every speaker scheduled to appear was white.

In particular, the line-up consisted of attractive white women mostly in their middle ages with blond or brown hair. The College Fix reached out to about a dozen of the speakers slated to present at the conference, and they all refused to comment on the cancellation.

“The Leadership Imperative: Rise to Your Purpose” was intended to “equip both emerging and seasoned female professionals with the tools they need to become impactful, respected leaders,” according to the conference website.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.