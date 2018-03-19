Every speaker is white, so college cancels conference

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — St. Catherine University recently canceled a one-day conference designed to equip and empower women for leadership roles due to the fact that every speaker scheduled to appear was white.

In particular, the line-up consisted of attractive white women mostly in their middle ages with blond or brown hair. The College Fix reached out to about a dozen of the speakers slated to present at the conference, and they all refused to comment on the cancellation.

“The Leadership Imperative: Rise to Your Purpose” was intended to “equip both emerging and seasoned female professionals with the tools they need to become impactful, respected leaders,” according to the conference website.