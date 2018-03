(Reuters) Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle is seeking release from a Colorado federal prison, saying his guilty plea in a child pornography case was based on an illegal conspiracy charge and should be thrown out.

Fogle, 40, this week sought a writ of habeas corpus from the federal court in Denver.

He is serving a 15-year, eight-month sentence in nearby Littleton, following a 2015 guilty plea to distributing child pornography and traveling for paid sex with girls.