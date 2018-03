(ABC NEWS) — Hours after Austin’s police chief urged the suspect in recent bombings to turn themselves in, local and federal emergency units were responding to another possible bombing in which two more people were injured, authorities and sources said.

The Austin-Travis Country EMS tweeted Sunday night that there was a “critical incident” at Dawn Song Drive in Austin and medics were on their way for injuries to two males in their 20s with serious injuries.

The injuries, however, were “not expected to be life-threatening,” according to the tweet.