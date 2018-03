(DailyMail) A leaked memo by a top Facebook executive justifying the firm’s controversial data practices has caused outrage at the company’s headquarters.

More than 3,000 Facebook employees have reacted to an internal post about the memo by vice president of consumer hardware, Andrew Bosworth.

In the memo, Bosworth gives a candid look into how far the technology giant is willing to go in order to become the world’s most popular social media platform.

He admits that the firm engages in ‘questionable contact importing practices’ but claims it is worth it even if it ‘costs someone a life.’