Facebook suspends Trump-tied analytical firm

(USA Today) Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica as it investigates whether the Donald Trump-connected data analysis firm failed to delete personal data that the social network says it improperly obtained from users — as many as 50 million, according to an explosive new report.

Facebook announced the suspension of the accounts of Cambridge Analytica and its parent company late Friday after being tipped off that the user data the analysis firm had received from a researcher — whose company Global Science Research had obtained it from a personality quiz app accessed through Facebook — was not destroyed as promised.

The suspension raises troubling new questions about Facebook’s role in targeting voters during the U.S. presidential election and how well the social media giant protects users from privacy violations from third party app developers.