Fake numbers? March crowd size inflated

(WashingtonTimes) The March for Our Lives was big, just not nearly as big as organizers said it was.

Multiple media outlets reported that the Saturday gun-control rally in D.C. drew more than 850,000 protesters, citing march organizers, which would have surpassed the massive 2017 Women’s March by more than 300,000.

The problem is that two separate expert analyses, using aerial imaging and photographs, put the march crowd in the 200,000 range, or about a quarter of the widely touted 850,000 figure.

Digital Design & Imaging Service in Falls Church, Virginia, estimated the peak crowd size at 202,796, with a 15 percent margin of error, according to CBS News.