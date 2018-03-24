Father gets 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex

(Houston Chronicle) A Wisconsin man who tried to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday, according to the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office.

Andrew Turley, 30, was convicted for trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18.

Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 under the heading “Play with Daddie’s Little Girl.” In emails with undercover Houston Police Department officers, he wrote that he had a girl “younger than 10” to whom he would give “sleep meds” before the encounter, the district attorney’s office said.