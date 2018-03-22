FBI raid linked to Florida school shooting

(The Hill) The FBI raided the home of Jordan Jereb, the white supremacist who claimed the alleged Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was associated with his white nationalist group.

Shortly after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died, Jereb claimed Cruz had done paramilitary training with the small white supremacist group he leads in Florida.

The press reported his comments before Jereb retracted them.

On Wednesday, several federal and state law enforcement agents showed up at the house owned by Jereb’s mother in Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.