Feminists, transgenders clash over 'hate' speech

This politically correct stuff is getting way too complicated.

It seems now that feminists who advocate for women – and the exclusion of men at times – can be prohibited from stating the fact that “men aren’t women.”

Feminists rebelled against the June Cleaver image on the old TV sitcom “Leave it to Beaver” of a woman who’s highest calling was to stay at home, take care of the children, cook, clean and wear pearls while doing it.

But a woman was still a woman.

Nowadays, however, it seems the cultural gatekeepers are insisting a man CAN be a woman.

The Christian Institute in the United Kingdom noted the Student Union at the University of Bristol in England voted to ban any speaker who insists otherwise, classifying such declarations as “hate speech.”

The move developed after an event hosted by A Woman’s Place UK sought to discuss proposed changes to the U.K.’s Gender Recognition Act.

The report said individual speakers previously were banned for maintaining that “feelings do not change biology,” but the institute said Bristol appears to be the first Students Union seeking a blanket ban.

The Student Union didn’t have a quorum for an official vote, so another will have to be held. But if it goes as the first tally did, groups that “critique trans activism or engage in open discussion” on the issue would be forbidden.

One student, the report explained, claimed such a ban already is in effect. Izzy Posen, a physics student, said, “One member who tried to get up and clarify the distinction between questioning transgender orthodoxies and being transphobic had their mic switched off and was ordered off the podium.”

The university issued a statement that said only it was an “opportune time” to confirm a commitment to freedom of speech.

The London Daily Telegraph reported the students were targeting Terfs, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists.

The term, the report said, applies to those “who believe that ‘identifying’ as a woman is not the same as being born a woman.”

The issue has reared up at other schools already. The report said in 2015 students tried to halt a speech by feminist Germaine Greer because she was “transphobic.” And at Cambridge, students revoked an invitation to “veteran lesbian activist Linda Bellos” because they said she would question “trans politics.”

The U.K. government has proposed changing the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their recognized gender, on forms, records and the like.