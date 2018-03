(CNSNEWS) — The Media Research Center (MRC) has launched a new project: Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers.

As major news outlets increasingly rely on leftist “fact-checkers” to verify the credibility of news, this MRC initiative will vigilantly ensure the fact-checkers themselves are reliable – or, expose them as liberal partisans if they aren’t.

“In an era of ‘fake news’ and inaccurate reporting, it is important now more than ever that the fact-checkers themselves are exposed for their biases,” MRC President Brent Bozell said Tuesday in a statement announcing the project.