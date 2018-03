(Townhall) The sign was not very hard to miss: “ANY AND ALL CHRISTIAN MUSIC IS BANNED.”

That message was posted on an organ located in a commons area of Cambridge House, a condo building in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Residents could belt out the theme song to “Frozen” or Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” but they were not permitted to sing “Amazing Grace.”

Residents were also allegedly told they could no longer host a weekly Bible study in the commons area, according to a Fair Housing complaint filed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.