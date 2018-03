(AD AGE) — Fox News is readying a new ad campaign with the tagline, “Real News. Real Honest Opinion.”

The cable news behemoth will release a teaser for the campaign on Monday on its own properties, with additional creative planned to be released next week.

By featuring its prominent hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson along with journalists Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum, Fox News is looking to reinforce its dominance as the most-watched cable channel.