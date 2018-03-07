Fox's Todd Starnes now regular columnist

Todd Starnes, longtime Fox News commentator and radio host, this month joins the WND cadre of top-flight regular columnists.

Starnes has been at Fox News for more than a decade, with his daily commentary heard on more than 500 radio stations around the nation. He also is host of the “Todd Starnes Radio Show,” syndicated nationally by Fox News Radio. The author of four books, Starnes’ most recent is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.”

Starnes is the recipient of a number of national journalism awards including the Associated Press Mark Twain Award for storytelling and an RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award. He also was presented with the National Religious Broadcasters Board of Director’s Award.

Pollster George Barna included Starnes as one of the top 10 media influencers for evangelical Christians in the 2016 presidential election.

Starnes is a frequent speaker at churches and conservative gatherings including the Values Voter Summit, Young America’s Foundation, the Heritage Foundation, the Reagan Ranch and the Billy Graham Library.

