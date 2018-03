(The Hill) Superstore company Fred Meyer says it will stop selling firearms and ammunition at its stores.

“Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category,” the company said in a statement Friday, according to The Associated Press. “We are currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition.”

The superstore chain said it made the decision after “evaluating changing customer preferences.” It also cited “softening consumer demand” for such products.