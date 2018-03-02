'Frozen' director open to making Elsa a lesbian in sequel

(Lifesite) Lending credence to rumors which surfaced a couple years ago, principals involved in the making of Disney’s Frozen 2 are keeping alive the possibility of Elsa coming out of the closet as a lesbian.

In fact, everyone involved with the production seems to love the buzz that speculation about Elsa’s sexual orientation is creating regarding the planned sequel.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” said writer and co-director Jennifer Lee in an interview with the Huffington Post. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”