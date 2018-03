(Christian Post) Planned Parenthood will continue to receive federal funding in the newly released omnibus spending bill, delivering a defeat to pro-life groups that have been seeking the defunding of the nation’s leading abortion provider.

Sources have told multiple news media outlets that the bill will not include a removal of the approximately $500 million in federal funding Planned Parenthood receives.

Sources that talked to PBS News Hour noted that the bill “continues current policies” on issues regarding the abortion debate.