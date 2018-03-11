GOP senator wants Trump to face 2020 primary challenge

The next presidential election is still more than two years away, and despite a strong economy, President Trump could see a primary challenge coming from a member of his own party looking to unseat the commander in chief.

While no big name has officially stepped forward yet to say such a run is definitely in the works, one Republican senator thinks a member of the GOP should toss his or her proverbial hat in the ring in the 2020 primary.

Appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona was asked if he thought Trump should face off against someone from his own party.

“Do you think he needs to be challenged from somebody who espouses your views?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Flake.

“Yes, I do. I do,” Flake replied.

“I mean, it would be a tough go in a Republican primary. The Republican Party is the Trump party right now. But that’s not to say it will stay that way,” Flake said.

This is not the first time Flake has brought up the notion.

Earlier this month, he said, “I do think the president will have a challenge from the Republican Party, I think there should be.

He added: “I also think that there will be an independent challenge, particularly if the Democrats insist on putting somebody up from the far left of the party.”

Flake, who is retiring this year from the Senate, has been frequent critic of Trump, fueling speculation that Flake himself may be the one to enter a primary battle against the president in 2020.

In fact, Flake has already announced he’d be appearing at next week’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics event, “Politics & Eggs.”

Just days ago, OregonLive published a list of potential Republican contenders who could square off against Trump. They include former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Defense Secretary Colin Powell, and Trump’s own U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, among others.

President Trump, meanwhile, appeared in Pennsylvania Saturday evening to campaign for for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone. But he spent much of his time seeming to campaign for his own re-election and revealing his new campaign slogan of “Keep America Great,” as opposed to “Make America Great Again” he employed in the 2016 race.

“The tax bill was so massive, bigger than [Ronald] Reagan, biggest one done,” Trump said. ‘We are calling it tax reform” instead of a tax cut,” he explained.

“This is where a non-politician is good. For 40 years they couldn’t pass anything,” Trump added.