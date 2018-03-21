GOP set to keep funding sanctuary cities

(Frontpage) — Congressional Republicans appear poised to betray conservatives and hand Democrats a spectacular victory over President Trump by funding left-wing priorities such as illegal alien-shielding sanctuary cities in the must-pass omnibus spending bill this week, media reports suggest.

The sanctuary movement gave illegal aliens permission to rob, rape, and murder Americans by, among other things, stigmatizing immigration enforcement. Some left-wingers call sanctuary jurisdictions “civil liberties safe zones” to blur the distinction between citizens and non-citizens by implying illegal aliens somehow possess a civil right to be present in the U.S. Leftists also like to refer to all migrants, including illegal aliens, simply as “immigrants” in order to further muddy the waters.

Sanctuary cities should be called traitor cities because they are in open rebellion against the United States just as much as the Confederate Army was when it opened fire on Fort Sumter. Their modern-day campaign of massive resistance against federal immigration authorities can only end in civil strife.