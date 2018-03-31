Government successfully tests human plug-in memory

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is declaring success in its work to develop a “fully implantable, closed-loop neural interface capable of restoring normal memory function” for military personnel who suffer brain injuries, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“Volunteers in the study demonstrated up to 37 percent improvement in short-term, working memory over baseline levels,” according to the agency.

It launched the “Restoring Active Memory” effort in 2013. The goal was an implantable interface for brain injured people, not just military, but anyone affected by Alzheimer’s and other causes.

“RAM researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the University of Southern California published in the Journal of Neural Engineering that they have demonstrated the first successful implementation in humans of a proof-of-concept system for restoring memory function by facilitating memory encoding using the patient’s own neural codes,” DARPA said.

Justin Sanchez, the program manager, said the “cumulative investments in neurotechnology over the past two decades have brought us to an extremely exciting point today where we’re testing tangible technologies that have the potential to alleviate some of the worst effects of brain injury and illness.”

The project has dealt mainly with episodic memory, the collection of past personal experiences that occurred at a particular time and place, such as where a car is parked or what was on the dinner plate late night.

Alzheimer’s affects this memory, as do brain injuries.

Researchers focused their study on the hippocampus, a region of the brain that is central to memory formation, and its sub-regions that “together to support memory encoding and retrieval.”

