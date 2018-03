(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R- S.C., offered the president some advice Sunday morning following his early morning tweetstorm in which he criticized special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigative team: If you’re innocent, act like it.

“My advice to the president is the same thing I just told his lawyer. Give Bob Mueller the time, the independence … and the resources to do his job,” Gowdy told “Fox News Sunday.”

“If the allegations are colluding with the Russians and there’s no evidence of that and you are innocent of that, act like it.”