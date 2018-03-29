Gruesome aftermath of tiger attacks in Indian village

(London Daily Mail) These horrific images show the shocking aftermath of tiger attacks in an Indian community where 22 villagers have been killed and eaten in one year.

Terrified residents in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of northern India’s Uttar Pradesh are being increasingly targeted by about a dozen man-eating big cats in the area’s sugar-cane fields.

YOU READ IT HERE FIRST, FEB. 1: 3,000 women widowed by tiger attacks – Entire villages in India left without men.

Footage shows people desperately running for cover and clambering up trees after spotting tigers while gruesome images show half-eaten bodies lying in the undergrowth.