(NEW YORK POST) — A former teacher in Ohio pleaded guilty to charges stemming from giving birth to her student-turned-foster son’s baby.

Laura Lynn Cross, 37, appeared in court Friday on sexual battery charges in connection with a three-year relationship with the male teenager, the Beacon Journal reported.

Prosecutors alleged that she and the then-16-year-old allegedly became sexually involved in 2013 while he was a freshman at Buchtel High School.

Read the WND story that started it all! The big list: Female teachers with students