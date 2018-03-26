Gun control, or heart control?

It’s easy to err to the extreme of either side of a political issue, but it’s much more difficult to stand at the midpoint of moral tension, speaking with clarity and conviction regardless of which way the political winds are blowing.

This is what’s needed in today’s gun control debate.

As much as we appreciate thousands of students gathering across the nation in the March For Our Lives protests, it’s important their passion not get hijacked by radical left politicians seeking yet another political power grab.

Unfortunately, after the Parkland tragedy the loudest voices seem to be heading that direction while completely ignoring the fact that a hand holds the gun, and a heart controls the hand.

The real issue at hand is not as much how government should control guns but how God could transform hearts – if only we acknowledged our need for Him. This would balance things out.

There is not a police force big enough or legal policy strong enough to make a person do what is right – a heart bent on evil will eventually find a way to do it.

Jesus said, “Out of heart come evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, slanders.” (Matthew 15:19)

Murder comes from the heart. This is the poisonous root that bears such evil fruit, like what we saw in Parkland and have seen in other schools across the country.

At the end of the day it’s the hand that holds the gun, and the heart that controls the hand that ultimately assumes responsibility for murder – regardless of the weapon used.

A few years ago, in Nice, France, 86 people were killed by a murderous man driving a truck. Since then, multiple mass killings with trucks have taken place.

We don’t blame trucks.

And in 2017, thousands of Americans were killed by stabbing. That number continues to grow.

We don’t blame knives.

While thousands across America are calling for gun control (some demands make sense to us, like closing purchase loopholes and raising the age of consent, etc.), it’s absolutely vital we not ignore the responsibility of the hand that holds the gun. And Jesus is the only one that can change the heart that controls the hand.

So in the midst of important conversations today about gun control, let’s not jump to one side or the other, but rather stand at the midpoint of moral tension and speak with clarity and conviction.

Oh, and by the way (this is Jason, and I have an important announcement), our newest book, “Miracle In Shreveport,” releases tomorrow, March 27. It’s a testimony that continues to give us courage to this day, and it will encourage you that even when you don’t know what’s going on in your life, you can trust God is working behind the scenes, writing your story into History! It’s a great read for the whole family.

