Hate speech offenders in Nigeria to die by hanging

(Abel Abel) A new bill by the Nigerian Senate has proposed that any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person shall die by hanging upon conviction.

The bill, which reflects the growing concern over the spate of violence in the nation, was sponsored by the spokesman of the upper chamber, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of the ruling political party APC, from Niger state.

It also seeks the establishment of an ‘Independent National Commission for Hate Speeches’, which shall enforce hate speech laws across the country, ensure the elimination of the menace and advise the Federal Government.