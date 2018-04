(Hertfordshire Mercury) Three heroic schoolchildren who refused to let go of a man trying to jump off a bridge and saved his life are set to be presented with national awards.

Devonte Cafferkey, 13, and Sammy Farah, 14, rushed to grab a man sitting with a rope around his neck on the edge of an A10 overpass in Waltham Cross on September 21 last year.

Friend Shawn Young, who was 12 at the time, called for help.

While trying to keep the man back and talk him out of suicide, he passed the boys his mobile phone saying “if it rings, don’t answer it”.