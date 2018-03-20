Hillary Clinton: Portrait of a failed life

Hillary Clinton’s statements disparaging American women while she was in Mumbai, India, were repugnant and morally opprobrious but clearly not out of character for her. Clinton’s trip to India amounted to one more boorish jeremiad on why she lost the election.

Clinton accused the women in places where she lost, which was just about everywhere, of looking “backward” through President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. She claimed that the slogan invoked opposition to women’s suffrage and the historical mistreatment of blacks.

Clinton sadly continues to reject the reality of why she was trounced by President Trump, which is the same reason she was beaten by Obama – that voters, and specifically the women she maligned, neither liked nor trusted her.

Her indignation may seem selective to the casual observer, but I argue that it is the accumulative effect of her life, which can be termed a “Greek tragedy” – only in her rendition, she is the protagonist instead of a man, as in the original plays.

I would like to think an argument can be made that Clinton actually had the ability to make positive contributions to America. But she chose instead to not just embrace but to showcase all of the most deplorable qualities of a fallen person.

Her personal failing began before she married Bill Clinton, but it was as his wife that she was reduced to a shrill, bitter, unlikeable human being. And, I believe that it is the mental and emotional anguish of her years as his wife, her loss to the likes of Obama and then her crushing defeat by Donald Trump that has reduced her to what she is today.

I think that while her husband embarrassed her and publicly reduced her to a pathetic caricature of womanhood, her sense of entitlement overpowered her sense of dignity. I believe she felt that her vindication for the inhumane public humiliation she suffered at the hands of Bill Clinton would forgotten by her ascension to the presidency. She would be the first woman president, and all of the historical trappings that would accompany her occupying that position would erase the years of shame she had endured. I also believe that is why she so viciously attacked the women her husband had beaten, raped and molested. She wasn’t defending him as much as she was fighting to protect what she viewed as her right of ascension.

What she viewed as her right of entitlement suffered a huge setback when a nobody from Chicago, whose chief claim to fame was that no one from any of the schools he supposedly attended could remember him, defeated her.

But it was Donald J. Trump who put an end to her political aspirations and reduced her to a sad and pathetic historical footnote of what could have been. And it is the realization that for all of her underhandedness, lies and Erebusic machinations, she will forever be viewed as a failure that haunts her. I believe it forces her to continue to invent reasons for losing and to cruelly disparage those she blames for her personal failure. For her not to do so, would mean she would have to acknowledge to herself and the public that she is singularly responsible for her failed life.

Everything that is of value for most people and specifically for women is stained for Hillary. A promising legal career, her marriage, her daughter, her foundation, ad nauseam are tarnished. Even her position as secretary of state was little more than a bone to keep her out of Obama’s hair. And she turned that position into a toxic alchemy of corruption the pendulum of justice continues to expose.

All of her schemes and ambitions have been ruthlessly destroyed by her own actions; and that fact is ultimately inescapable no matter how hard she tries to claim otherwise.

Her blaming her demise on those who support the “historical mistreatment of blacks” is an argument that indicates even those in her own party didn’t support her. This is specifically because the factual historical record of Democratic mistreatment of blacks is unimpeachable, despite the efforts of revisionists.

As for her accusations that women listened to their husbands and refused to vote for her – even if that were true as she means it – it would indicate that said women actually have husbands whose opinions they trust and value. Which is yet another aspect of a healthy relationship her marriage lacks.